Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Up to $11.96

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $12.79. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 965,238 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 111.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

