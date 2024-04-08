Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Trimmed by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises approximately 4.4% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,909,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,981,000 after buying an additional 472,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,265,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,997,000 after buying an additional 1,681,198 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,055,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,938,000 after buying an additional 102,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

ELS stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

