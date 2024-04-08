Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 8th (AIRC, AORT, CDTX, COTY, ELF, FC, GTX, INZY, REAX, SWAV)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 8th:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $17.50 price target on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CL King.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $335.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $361.00.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

