Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 8th (AIRC, AORT, CDTX, COTY, ELF, FC, GTX, INZY, REAX, SWAV)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 8th:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $17.50 price target on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CL King.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $335.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $361.00.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

