Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DG opened at $159.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.