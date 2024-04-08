Equitable Trust Co. Raises Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,198 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWFL. TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $4.62 on Monday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

