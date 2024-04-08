Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 5,129 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 143,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,604 shares of company stock worth $16,593,546. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

