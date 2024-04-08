Equitable Trust Co. Has $909,000 Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.23% of Harrow Health worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Stock Up 2.7 %

HROW opened at $13.51 on Monday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HROW shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Harrow Health from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,662,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,695,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,662,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 109,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,600. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

