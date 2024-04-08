Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.22% of QuinStreet worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 21.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 840,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 578,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 566.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 61.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 251,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 794.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 207,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 184,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

