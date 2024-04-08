Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $2,003,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

Citigroup stock opened at $61.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.