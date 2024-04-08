Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

