Equitable Trust Co. Buys 920 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 2.0 %

BBSI stock opened at $123.46 on Monday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.32. The stock has a market cap of $811.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

