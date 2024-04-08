Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 5,550 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of StoneX Group worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 160.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $66.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,590.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,976.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $479,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,208,184.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,590.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,976.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,348 shares of company stock worth $3,769,436 over the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

