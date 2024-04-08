Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.58.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

