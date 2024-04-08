Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Entergy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entergy to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

ETR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,752. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Entergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

