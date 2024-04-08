Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $121.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $126.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.03.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 173,628 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

