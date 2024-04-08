Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Up to $16.01

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $16.51. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 16,434 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENLT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.84.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

See Also

