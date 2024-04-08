enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock Price Down 4%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.32. 602,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,318,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

enCore Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $796.08 million, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that enCore Energy Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of enCore Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of enCore Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 541,050 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in enCore Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,298,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in enCore Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in enCore Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 905,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

