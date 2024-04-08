Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.13

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 355589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Embecta Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $699.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 1,254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Embecta by 187.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Articles

