Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $6.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $777.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,378. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $750.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $646.65. The firm has a market cap of $738.55 billion, a PE ratio of 134.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $363.04 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

