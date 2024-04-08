Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.37

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 4504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

