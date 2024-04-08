E&G Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. E&G Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,406,000 after purchasing an additional 203,630 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 96,301 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,905,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $86.09. The stock had a trading volume of 877,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,600. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $747.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.