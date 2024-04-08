E&G Advisors LP Sells 400 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,331,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,512,555. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $295.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

