E&G Advisors LP Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 314,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 162,087 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 63,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 44,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EEM traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,569,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,933,531. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.