E&G Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 608,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $29,582,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $10,074,000. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 520,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after buying an additional 50,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.19. 836,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,152. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Insider Activity at Broadstone Net Lease

In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $929,824.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

