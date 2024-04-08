E&G Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.31. 3,326,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,717. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.



The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

