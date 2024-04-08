E&G Advisors LP Has $573,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.73. 7,785,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,793,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.31.

About Occidental Petroleum



Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

