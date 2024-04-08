E&G Advisors LP Has $465,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $25.40. 39,821,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,998,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

