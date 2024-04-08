E&G Advisors LP Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,470 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 976.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 139,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 126,695 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $68,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 124.1% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 126,111 shares in the last quarter.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.93. 70,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.24.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
