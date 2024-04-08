E&G Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,908 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. E&G Advisors LP owned 0.34% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $29.12. 261,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

