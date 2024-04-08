E&G Advisors LP Buys 242 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.51. 831,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,303. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

