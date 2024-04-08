eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 4.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

