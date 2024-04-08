Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Purchased by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $184,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

