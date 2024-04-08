easyJet (LON:EZJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $583.40

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 583.40 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 582.40 ($7.31), with a volume of 3369074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.80 ($6.99).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 690 ($8.66) to GBX 680 ($8.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.79) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 611 ($7.67).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,300.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 553.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 485.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. easyJet’s payout ratio is currently 1,162.79%.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

