Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) PT Lowered to $3.50

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 268.11% from the company’s current price.

Eastside Distilling Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EAST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. 1,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,789. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

