EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC lessened its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. EastGroup Properties accounts for approximately 3.9% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $64,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,773,000 after acquiring an additional 368,954 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $58,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.21. The company had a trading volume of 130,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,721. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 115.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.23.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

