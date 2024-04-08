Eastern Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after buying an additional 1,747,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $6.55 on Monday, reaching $777.66. 1,247,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,625. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $750.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $738.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $363.04 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

