Eastern Bank Sells 854 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.91. 1,347,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.20 and a 200 day moving average of $138.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

