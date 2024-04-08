Eastern Bank Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,026,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,896,527. The firm has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

