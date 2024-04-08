Eastern Bank Raises Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned about 0.28% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after buying an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,149,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NULV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.21. 73,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.