Eastern Bank Makes New $9.13 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Busey Bank boosted its holdings in Netflix by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 421.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $628.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,754. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $271.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.