Eastern Bank Invests $15.30 Million in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 160,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,866,000 after buying an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NOBL stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,558 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.09. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

