Eastern Bank Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,473,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.21. 235,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,882. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

