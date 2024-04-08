Eastern Bank Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,861,000 after buying an additional 336,370 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.31.

PH traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $566.36. The company had a trading volume of 313,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,742. The company’s fifty day moving average is $530.59 and its 200 day moving average is $461.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

