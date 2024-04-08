Eastern Bank Has $2.59 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eastern Bank lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA increased its stake in shares of KLA by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 179.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Up 1.2 %

KLA stock traded up $7.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $690.82. The stock had a trading volume of 492,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $670.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.04. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $664.72.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

