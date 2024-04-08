Eastern Bank Has $17.21 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

AMAT traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.69. 2,651,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.25. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

