Eastern Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eastern Bank owned 0.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 294,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

