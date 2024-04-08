Eastern Bank Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.2% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,335.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,394. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $618.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,289.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,088.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

