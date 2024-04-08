Eastern Bank Acquires New Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,475 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $115.34. 940,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $121.07.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

