Eastern Bank Acquires 54,194 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,667,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,194 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eastern Bank owned approximately 7.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,908. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0643 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

