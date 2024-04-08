Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC cut its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.42. The stock had a trading volume of 88,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,452. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $135.31 and a one year high of $272.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total value of $429,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,287.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

